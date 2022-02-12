Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $211.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $142.48 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $132.62 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,555,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.