Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Lowered to $146.00 at Wolfe Research

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price cut by analysts at Wolfe Research from $195.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “peer perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.67.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $125.37 on Thursday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average is $157.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Seagen by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its position in Seagen by 12.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Seagen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Seagen by 90.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,915,000 after acquiring an additional 418,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.