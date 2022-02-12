Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Expands By 608.5%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 608.5% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BREZ opened at $10.24 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BREZ. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $8,032,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,971,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 145.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 48.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 66,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

