Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.59

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.59 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 6.80 ($0.09). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 348,133 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £10.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.15.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)
