Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.59

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.59 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 6.80 ($0.09). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 348,133 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £10.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.