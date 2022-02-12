Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $166.11

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.11 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.33). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 169.60 ($2.29), with a volume of 1,363,269 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 180 ($2.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Learning Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 218 ($2.95).

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.