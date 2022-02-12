NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.45. NanoViricides shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 43,650 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NanoViricides during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in NanoViricides during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth $51,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NanoViricides Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

