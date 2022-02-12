Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.55

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and traded as low as $36.58. Bunzl shares last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 73,543 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt cut shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($31.78) to GBX 2,400 ($32.45) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,714.33.

Get Bunzl alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.