First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the January 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.