Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will post sales of $962.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $986.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $939.00 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $461.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.
Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,465 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $751,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.53.
About Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.
