Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will post sales of $962.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $986.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $939.00 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $461.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAVE. MKM Partners lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,465 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $751,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

