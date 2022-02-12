Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $455.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $510.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 138.37% from the stock’s current price.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.64.

TWLO stock opened at $190.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a 1 year low of $172.61 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.73.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 345.6% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 249.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,536 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after acquiring an additional 810,637 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

