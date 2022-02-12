Citigroup Initiates Coverage on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Shares of MGM opened at $45.46 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

