XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at KeyCorp

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics stock opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.