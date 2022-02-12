Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDAY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $71.85 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 522,975 shares of company stock worth $54,927,853. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

