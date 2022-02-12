Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

