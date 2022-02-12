Brokers Issue Forecasts for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GP. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of GP opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 5.84.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GreenPower Motor by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 642.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 61.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 93,329 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 374.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter valued at about $648,000. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.