ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at National Bank Financial

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.40.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECN opened at C$5.91 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.34.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.