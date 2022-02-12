DiamondRock Hospitality Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DRH. Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.