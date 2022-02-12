Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $3.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $202.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $1.03. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 717.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after acquiring an additional 133,575 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $8,699,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

