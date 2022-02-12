Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Peloton Interactive, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Peloton Interactive in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). William Blair also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTON. Wedbush cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

PTON opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $155.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,825,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 114,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,659,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,706,000 after acquiring an additional 372,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

