Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Northland Power to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$35.88 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$34.95 and a 12 month high of C$50.19. The stock has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.44.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

