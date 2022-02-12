Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$216.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$216.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$208.54.

IFC opened at C$183.70 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$140.50 and a one year high of C$187.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$166.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$168.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$5.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 11.0568592 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

