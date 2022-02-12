Head to Head Comparison: Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) & BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BAB alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BAB and Cheesecake Factory, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Cheesecake Factory 2 6 5 0 2.23

Cheesecake Factory has a consensus price target of $49.92, indicating a potential upside of 25.81%. Given Cheesecake Factory’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than BAB.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Cheesecake Factory shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BAB has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BAB and Cheesecake Factory’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $2.37 million 2.37 -$70,000.00 $0.06 12.89 Cheesecake Factory $1.98 billion 1.04 -$253.37 million $0.13 305.25

BAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cheesecake Factory. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheesecake Factory, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Cheesecake Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23% Cheesecake Factory 1.40% 25.01% 2.77%

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats BAB on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items. The North Italia segment specializes in Italian cuisine. The Other FRC segment includes brands acquired from Fox Restaurant Concepts. The Other segment consists of the Flower Child brand, along with other businesses. The company was founded by David M. Overton, Oscar Overton and Evelyn Overton in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.