Wells Fargo & Company Trims Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Target Price to $43.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

