ASOS’s (ASC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.61) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) target price on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($39.22) target price on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,130 ($55.85).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASC stock opened at GBX 2,038 ($27.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.24. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.07). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,263.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,839.86.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.80), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,948,453.33).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.