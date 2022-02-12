Reviewing Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon 28 and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73%

This table compares Paragon 28 and LENSAR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LENSAR $26.38 million 2.49 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.44

Paragon 28 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LENSAR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Paragon 28 and LENSAR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 0 3 0 3.00 LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Paragon 28 currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.24%. LENSAR has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 191.67%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Paragon 28.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

