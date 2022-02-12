Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABDN. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Abrdn to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 281.75 ($3.81).

Get Abrdn alerts:

Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 246 ($3.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.36. Abrdn has a one year low of GBX 226.10 ($3.06) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($4.06). The company has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 13.80.

In other news, insider Hannah Grove bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £75,900 ($102,636.92). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £163,100 ($220,554.43).

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.