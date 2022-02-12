Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WGO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,075,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,563,000 after buying an additional 397,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after buying an additional 644,411 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.