Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €10.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.49) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.54) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.05) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.72) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.76) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.51) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.15 ($8.22).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR:CBK opened at €8.81 ($10.13) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.70 ($5.40) and a 12-month high of €8.62 ($9.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.34.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.