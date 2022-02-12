Warburg Research Reiterates €87.50 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($100.57) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($120.69) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($109.20) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($113.79) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($101.15) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($101.15) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.58 ($105.26).

Brenntag stock opened at €77.62 ($89.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.03. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($49.49) and a one year high of €56.25 ($64.66).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

