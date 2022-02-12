Warburg Research Reiterates €87.50 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($100.57) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($120.69) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($109.20) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($113.79) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($101.15) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($101.15) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.58 ($105.26).

Brenntag stock opened at €77.62 ($89.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.03. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($49.49) and a one year high of €56.25 ($64.66).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

