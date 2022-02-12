Hauck Aufhäuser La… Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Cancom (ETR:COK)

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €80.00 ($91.95) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($80.46) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($91.95) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($95.40) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($82.76) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($83.91) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €73.50 ($84.48).

Get Cancom alerts:

ETR:COK opened at €50.86 ($58.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of €56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €45.97 ($52.84) and a fifty-two week high of €64.82 ($74.51).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.