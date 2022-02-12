Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €190.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($218.39) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($189.66) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($188.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($189.66) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($211.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €165.04 ($189.70).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €157.70 ($181.26) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €130.10 ($149.54) and a fifty-two week high of €163.35 ($187.76). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.85.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

