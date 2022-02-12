Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Set at $64.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been assigned a $64.00 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

KO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

KO stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81. The company has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

