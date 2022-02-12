Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Short Interest Up 700.0% in January

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,375,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter valued at $7,122,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter valued at $3,872,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.
