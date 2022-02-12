Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report $184.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.60 million and the lowest is $180.68 million. Shift Technologies reported sales of $73.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $625.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.33 million to $629.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.22 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

SFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

SFT stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.