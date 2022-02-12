Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 0.9% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 748,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

