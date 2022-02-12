Schroders (LON:SDRC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,427.32

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,427.32 ($32.82) and traded as low as GBX 2,095 ($28.33). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,100 ($28.40), with a volume of 30,323 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,248.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,427.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.62.

About Schroders (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

