ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $89.94

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.94 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 33.54 ($0.45). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 1,349,580 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.94. The company has a market capitalization of £23.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

About ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

