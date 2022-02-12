$24.80 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to post $24.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $24.90 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $104.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $105.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $114.50 million, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $114.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter.

PCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.09 per share, for a total transaction of $227,527.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $608,974. 22.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 367,755 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $4,609,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 62.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 220,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 115,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

