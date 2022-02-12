Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) to Sell

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AURA opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

