Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 242.6% from the January 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABEO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink cut Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

