Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $8.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $8.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $9.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $11.42 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,971.85.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,561.48 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,588.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,748.64.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

