Brokers Set Expectations for AMETEK, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

AME has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of AME opened at $130.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.38. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $117.80 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,508,000 after buying an additional 279,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,469,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,379,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,259,000 after purchasing an additional 197,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $255,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,302 shares of company stock worth $1,175,239. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

