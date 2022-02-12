Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,986,000 after acquiring an additional 59,546 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 66.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.