GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GTBP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. GT Biopharma has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTBP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 15.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

