BMO Capital Markets Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$215.00

Feb 12th, 2022

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Intact Financial stock opened at $145.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.17. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $112.63 and a 52-week high of $148.41.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

