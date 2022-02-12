Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post $3.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.48 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. FOX posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

FOXA stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. FOX has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in FOX by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of FOX by 62.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

