Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Telekom from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.69 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.