Financial Analysis: Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) vs. Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) and Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Renault alerts:

This table compares Renault and Mail.ru Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renault $49.66 billion 0.24 -$9.15 billion N/A N/A Mail.ru Group $1.39 billion 1.43 -$288.71 million ($1.02) -8.15

Mail.ru Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Renault.

Profitability

This table compares Renault and Mail.ru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renault N/A N/A N/A Mail.ru Group -15.47% -9.91% -6.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Renault and Mail.ru Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renault 2 7 5 0 2.21 Mail.ru Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Renault presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 403.78%. Mail.ru Group has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 224.91%. Given Renault’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Renault is more favorable than Mail.ru Group.

Risk and Volatility

Renault has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mail.ru Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Renault beats Mail.ru Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services. The AVTOVAZ segment consist Russian automotive group AVTOVAZ and its parent company Alliance Rostec Auto B.V. The Sales Financing segment engages in operating activity carried out for the distribution network and final customers by RCI Banque, its subsidiaries and investments in associates and joint ventures. The Mobility Services segment provides services for new mobilities. Its brands include Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine, and Mobilize. The company was founded by Louis Renault in 1898 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Mail.ru Group Company Profile

VK Co., Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects. The VK segment includes the VK.com social network. The Social Networks segment includes OK and My World social networks. The Online Games segment comprises mobile, client-based, browser-based and social games. The Search, E-commerce and Other Services segment includes search services, e-commerce, esports business and certain other projects. The company was founded by Yuri Bentsionovich Milner and Dmitry Grishin on May 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.