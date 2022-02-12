Head to Head Review: Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) & Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $31.94 million 2.72 $6.12 million $1.03 11.88 Ottawa Bancorp $15.66 million 2.66 $2.48 million $1.05 14.05

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Magyar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magyar Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Magyar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Magyar Bancorp pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magyar Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 20.65% 8.90% 0.82% Ottawa Bancorp 19.52% N/A N/A

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats Ottawa Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, ?Non-Residential Real Estate, ?One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

