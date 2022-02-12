Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

PTGX stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

